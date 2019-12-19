|
|
Donald Allan Blowers, 90, went to be with his Savior and Master, Jesus Christ, on Dec. 18, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Lois Verlee Kasten Blowers.
He is survived by daughters, Rebecca Harvey of Punxutawney and Anita (Elon) Morley of Mifflinburg; sons, Donald (Pam) Blowers of Monroe, N.C. and Stephen (Pamela) Blowers of Estonia, E.U.; brother, David (Faith) Blowers of Wellsboro, and sister, Elaine Blowers of Painted Post, N.Y.; 15 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by an "adopted" son, Thomas (Kate) Dieffenbacher, currently of Estonia, E.U. and his three children.
He was predeceased by his parents, Everette and Evelyn Blowers; a sister, Priscilla Blowers; and brother, Phillip Blowers.
Donald Blowers' life was one of service to his Lord in various areas of public and Christian education, pastoring, and missionary trips to Russia, Ukraine, Mongolia, and Estonia. His greatest joy was to help others find Christ as their Savior.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. at Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc., 312 East Locust St., Clearfield, on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
Funeral Service will be held at noon with the Rev. Charles MacDonald of West Virginia and the Rev. David Blowers officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donation for the many missionaries that they supported, should be sent payable to Trinity Trust Mission, with a memo "In memory of Donald A. Blowers", 3094 Old Heinz Rd NE, Corydon, IN 47112-2352. A tax-deductible receipt will be sent to each contributor.
