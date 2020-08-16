Donald D. Billotte, 89, of Clearfield, passed away peacefully on Aug. 15, 2020 while at the Dubois Nursing Home.
Born in Surveyor on Sept. 11, 1930 to Raymond D. and Edna M. (Picard) Billotte, Don was the third of nine children growing up in the Frenchville area.
Don was a veteran of the United States Navy and served aboard the USS LSMR 517 in the Korean Conflict. Soon after his discharge, he married Lois Jean (Marsh) Billotte on July 7, 1953 in Winchester, Va.
After settling in Clearfield, he began work at the Public Market and eventually purchased the business. For many years through the late 1960s and 1970s, the Public Market was the place of choice for fine meats and friendly service. After closing the market in the late 1970s, Don continued his work as a butcher for Riverside Markets until retiring in 1993. After retirement, he worked part-time for Clearfield County Court and the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home.
Don's love of baseball was evident throughout his life. In addition to playing in the various men's leagues in the Clearfield area into his adulthood, Don, along with his good friend Arlan (Big A) Smit managed the Clearfield American Legion Team for 17 years. For his dedicated service, he was inducted into the American Legion Hall of Fame in 1978.
He was a member of the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, a lifetime member of the Frenchville VFW 8386 and Clearfield Fire Company No. 1. For more than 50 years, Don helped many community and charitable organizations by holding his famous "chicken barbeques" throughout Clearfield County.
Don is survived by his four children, Kathy Proud and her husband Ed of Clearfield, Karen Niklas and her husband Rick of Clearfield, Raymond L. Billotte of Gilbert, Ariz., and Donald D. Billotte II of Clearfield; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; two sisters, June Rosselli of Clearfield and Laura Hollenbaugh and her husband Tom of Boardman; a brother, William and his wife Rose of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 67 years, Lois Jean, on June 17, 2020; sisters, Shirley Dugan, Betty Milligan and Joyce DeFelice; two brothers, Bernard and Nester "Buddy" Billotte; and a grandson, Zachary S. Billotte.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield with Don's cousin, Fr. Phillip Billotte officiating.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the hour of services.
Interment will be private at Friends Cemetery, Grampian with military honors being accorded by the Clearfield Honor Guard.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 1010 Dorey St., Clearfield, PA 16830; or the Area Agency on Aging, 103 N. Front St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
To send online tributes, please go to www.bennettandhouser.com.