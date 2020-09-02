Donald L. Rowles, 85, of Clearfield, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at Penn Highlandss Elk.
He was born on June 27, 1935 in Clearfield, the son of the late Alva and Avanell (Aughenbaugh) Rowles.
On Jan. 19, 1957 he married Janice (Hipps) Rowles; she survives.
Donald worked as a diesel mechanic for EM Brown, Raymond Brown Trucking, Lingle Coal and retired from Beckwith Machinery as the oldest diesel mechanic.
He was a member of West Side United Methodist Church. He also was a member of the Eagles, 2nd Ward Fire Company and 66 Union.
Donald is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janice Rowles; his three children, Daniel S. Rowles of Curwensville, Robert A. Rowles and his wife Kristen of Albion, and Nicole R. Kline and her husband Scott of Parkesburg; nine grandchildren, Jessica Richards, Kaitlyn (Zachary) Reichel, Ashlee Rowles, Brandi Rowles, David (Kristi) Anderson, Cassandra Anderson, Talia Kline, Don Kline and Rheya Kline; 11 great-grandchildren, Sophia, Olivia, Gabriella, Isabella, Aiden, Aurora, Isaiah, Alexis, Sheldon, Charlee and Karter.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two daughters, Carole D. Rowles and Patricia L. Anderson.
All services will be private.
Interment will be at Crown Crest Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
To send online tributes please go to www.bennettandhouser.com.