MORRISDALE - Donald Lee Rowles, 83, of Morrisdale, passed away late Sunday evening, Feb. 2, 2020 at his residence.
Born May 5, 1936 in Curwensville, he was the son of Ruth Ellen (Harmic) Brown.
He had been employed by Glen Gerry Brick Corp. in Bigler and also had owned and operated Deer Creek Upholstery of Morrisdale. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and the Mosquito Creek Sportsman Association.
In October of 1962, he wed the former Bernadene A. Winger, who survives along with three children: Donald Bennett of Rockton and Rhonda Kyler and husband Travis and Beth Myers and husband Tim, both of Morrisdale.
Also surviving are seven grandchildren, two great-granddaughters; two brothers, William Kays and wife Beverly of Akron, OH and Thomas Harmic and wife Florence of Liberty; and two step-siblings, Bonnie Hansell of Florida and Daniel Brown of Clearfield.
He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, James Brown.
Funeral services for Donald Lee Rowles will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. or Clearfield on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Ellen Lady officiating.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m.
The family suggests contributions be made to either , P.O. Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38148 or the .
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020