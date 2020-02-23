|
|
Donald Lloyd Bowman, 79, of Clearfield died on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at his home.
He was born on Feb. 1, 1941 in Clearfield, a son of the late Donald Lee and Ruth (Bailor) Bowman.
He was a lifetime member of the Clearfield Veterans of Foreign Wars F. Michael Sicks Post No. 1785, and the Marine Corps League. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 812; Clearfield American Legion John Lewis Shade Post 6; and his bowling team "The Pro Shop."
Donald worked as a coal miner and worked for HH Siravo & Sons as a supervisor in railroad construction. He later was an owner/operator of Bowman Roofing and Siding, as well as Bowman Trucking.
Above all, Donald loved to help others and give back as much as he could. Over the years he made generous donations to St. Jude's, the Shriners, Easter Seals, Children's Hospital, Native American Funding, Wounded Warrior, and various other charities.
Mr. Bowman served with the U. S. Marines during Vietnam.
He is survived by his daughters, Shelly D. Carper and husband John of Tyrone, Kathryn C. Moore of Virginia, and Tracy Ann of Georgia; a son, Terry E. Floyd of Ohio; grandsons, Kaleb Chronister, Drew Chronister, and other grandchildren; a sister, Linda Peters and husband Jim of Mineral Springs; a great-aunt, Flora Arbanas of Florida; numerous nieces and nephews; two brothers-in-law, Robert M. Tibbens, II, and Wilbur Lewis; and his dear friend, Angelo Mercado.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin daughters, Teresa Diane Bowman and Ruth Marie Bowman; and two sisters, Kathryn Tibbens and Julia A. Lewis.
Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Thursday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Stanley M. Wisor officiating.
Interment will follow at Bradford Cemetery, Woodland.
Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday, Feb, 27, 2020 from 9-11 a.m.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Toys for Tots; or Kerr Addition United Methodist Church.
To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020