DONALD M. "DONNIE" BAYS
1965 - 2020
KYLERTOWN - Donald M. "Donnie" Bays, 54, of Kylertown, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Curwensville.

Donald was born on Aug. 12, 1965, in Philadelphia, to William D. and Marie C. (Carlucci) Bays, who survive of Kylertown.

Donald graduated from The Vanguard School, Malvern. He was employed as a laborer during his working career for several businesses in the northern Delaware area.

He attended Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Grassflat.

Donald is survived by his parents; one sister, Nancy Carmella Bays of Indiana; one brother, Charles Paul "Chuck" Bays of Oxford; a niece, Jamie Lynn Bays; a nephew, Alexander William Smith; and numerous other extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Grassflat, with the Rev. David A. Perry, officiating.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the time for the procession to the cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Donald's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation,

200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131; or to the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home &

Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.

Published in The Progress from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4310
