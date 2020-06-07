KYLERTOWN - Donald M. "Donnie" Bays, 54, of Kylertown, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Curwensville.
Donald was born on Aug. 12, 1965, in Philadelphia, to William D. and Marie C. (Carlucci) Bays, who survive of Kylertown.
Donald graduated from The Vanguard School, Malvern. He was employed as a laborer during his working career for several businesses in the northern Delaware area.
He attended Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Grassflat.
Donald is survived by his parents; one sister, Nancy Carmella Bays of Indiana; one brother, Charles Paul "Chuck" Bays of Oxford; a niece, Jamie Lynn Bays; a nephew, Alexander William Smith; and numerous other extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Grassflat, with the Rev. David A. Perry, officiating.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the time for the procession to the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Donald's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation,
200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131; or to the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home &
Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.
Donald was born on Aug. 12, 1965, in Philadelphia, to William D. and Marie C. (Carlucci) Bays, who survive of Kylertown.
Donald graduated from The Vanguard School, Malvern. He was employed as a laborer during his working career for several businesses in the northern Delaware area.
He attended Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Grassflat.
Donald is survived by his parents; one sister, Nancy Carmella Bays of Indiana; one brother, Charles Paul "Chuck" Bays of Oxford; a niece, Jamie Lynn Bays; a nephew, Alexander William Smith; and numerous other extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Grassflat, with the Rev. David A. Perry, officiating.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the time for the procession to the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Donald's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation,
200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131; or to the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home &
Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.