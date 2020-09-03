SEAFORD, Del. - Donald M. Ranish passed away at the age of 89 on Sept. 1, 2020 in Seaford, Del.
He was born in Ramey, and was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Julia Ranish; and six sisters; and one brother.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Loma Ranish; and his two beloved children, Carol and Michael Ranish; as well as three grandchildren, Grant, Colin and Drew Knud-Hansen; and many nieces and nephews.
He served in the U.S. Army and spent a career in the printing industry.
He loved having fun with people and will be remembered for his sense of humor. He was and avid volunteer at the Cheer Center and at his church, Our Lady of Lourdes.
A Memorial Mass was held at Our Lady of Lourdes, 532 E. Stein Hwy., Seaford, Del. on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. with a reception that followed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are welcome at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
To leave a condolence visit www.cranstonfuneralhome.com.
Cranston Funeral Home, 300 N. Shipley St., Seaford, Del. is in charge of arrangements.