PHILIPSBURG - On Tuesday, June 2, 2020, Donald R. "Don" Luzier, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 88.Donald was born on March 23, 1932, in Brisbin, to Raymond and Myrtle (Martin) Luzier.He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After leaving the military, he married Emily "Joyce" Harris, moved to Pittsburgh, worked as a pipe fitter at Duquesne steel mill and raised three daughters.Don had a passion for the Pittsburgh Steelers. If it was football season, you knew where he would be on Sunday. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish.He would frequently combine two of his favorite things, spending time outdoors and being with his children and grandchildren, by going fishing and adventuring. Don had a knack for "flea marketing." He knew the spots to go to get books at a great price and then bring them to the flea market to sell. If you wanted to pick up a new book and hear a joke or two, Don had you covered. He was known for his quick wit and had a collection of shirts to let everyone know his sense of humor. Any gathering was made better by his presence. He was kind, compassionate, a great listener and so incredibly funny to be around.Don was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Myrtle; and two daughters, Susan Fields and Karen Luzier.He is survived by his wife, Joyce; a daughter, Pamela Minjock and her husband Mike; four grandchildren, Jamie Delorie and her husband TJ, Jennifer Voelker, Mike Minjock and Mark Minjock; four great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Ella, Grayson and Whitney; and numerous other extended family members.A visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 6, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Michelle Bodle officiating.Interment will be at I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Brisbin. Military Honors will be accorded by the Houtzdale American Legion, Freeburg Post 591, Honor Guard.Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at