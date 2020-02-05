|
IRVONA - Donald Welsh, 84, Irvona, died Feb. 5, 2020 at home.
Born Sept. 15, 1935 in East Orange, NJ, he was the son of the late Albert Granito and Elizabeth Walsh Solewater.
He was preceded in death by grandparents who raised him, George and Laura Welsh; wife, the former Margaret "Marge" Marinin on July 6, 2000; and an infant daughter.
He is survived by children, Donald Jr. (Christine), Carol (James) Kuhn, Charles, Robert (Judy), Melinda Litzinger (John Gorman) and Carrie Welsh, all of Irvona; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson; sister, Carol Rawnsley; and half-brother, Joseph Johnson (Allyson) all of New Jersey.
Don enjoyed spending time with his family and his pets. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for many years. He was a life member of the Irvona Volunteer Fire Company.
Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday and from noon until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport, PA 16627, with the Rev. Douglas Williams, officiating. Committal is at Fairview Cemetery, R.D. LaJose.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Irvona Volunteer Fire Company in Don's memory.
www.gibbonsfhashvillecoalport.com
Published in The Progress from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020