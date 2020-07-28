EVANSTON, Ill. - It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Donald William Rupert, 73, of Evanston, Ill. Don passed away on July 19, 2020.
He was the loving husband of 51 years to Patricia Rupert, devoted father to Kristin (Zachary) and Matthew (Katherine), proud grandfather to Lena, dear brother to Nancy Wriglesworth (Jesse) and treasured brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Dorothy Rupert.
Donald William Rupert was born on Oct. 15, 1946 in Clearfield. He was raised in Grampian, and graduated from Curwensville High School in 1964.
Don attended Miami University where he met his wife Patricia, and graduated with a degree in chemistry in 1968. He and Patricia married in 1969 and moved to Cocoa Beach, Fla. where he began his service as a research chemist in the United States Air Force. After being honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1974, Don attended Washburn University School of Law, and graduated with his Juris Doctorate degree, Cum Laude, in 1976.
Don spent more than 43 years practicing law, and he handled well over 100 intellectual property litigation matters during his career. A brilliant attorney, he was lead trial counsel in jury and bench trials and lead appellate counsel in IP appeals. After spending more than a decade at Mayer Brown, Don joined Marshall Gerstein in 2007. He also practiced at Keck Mahin & Cate, Roper & Quigg, Neuman Williams Anderson & Olson, Kirkland & Ellis and Arnold, White & Durkee.
Don was equally passionate about his hobbies as he was his career. An avid baseball fan, he was highly involved in many youth baseball leagues, including Skokie Indians Little League and American Legion Baseball. He was his son's #1 coach on the sidelines and in the stands. Don loved to fish, experiment in the kitchen, and listen to country music. Almost everything and anything in life, reminded him of a lyric in a country song.
"Wherever you go, no matter how far, my love is where you are."
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Myelodysplastic Syndromes Foundation, 4573 South Broad St., Suite 150, Yardville, NJ 08620; https://www.mds-foundation.org/donate/.
A memorial service will be held once it is determined to be completely safe to gather.
Donnellan Family Funeral Services, 10045 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, Ill. is in charge of arrangements.www.donnellanfuneral.com