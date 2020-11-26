LEWISTOWN - Donna H. Hughes, 84, of Lewistown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at Valley View Haven's Memory Lane in Belleville.
She was born on May 5, 1936 in Phillipsburg. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Madeline Hassinger.
She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Alfred B. Hughes, whom she married on Oct. 18, 1957.
In addition, she is survived by a daughter, Shari L. Hughes of Burnham; two sons, Jeffrey A. Hughes of State College (and partner James Marsteller), and Daniel A. Hughes of York (wife Mary); and two grandchildren, Jonathan and Emma Hughes. She is also survived by a brother, John W. Hassinger of Phillipsburg.
She was preceded in death by a son, David A. Hughes on July 22, 1992.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Lewistown.
Donna graduated from Phillipsburg High School in 1954. After staying home to raise her children and see them through college, she decided to pursue a new career in nursing. She graduated from the Lewistown Hospital School of Nursing in 1984 and served with pride, professionalism and compassion at the Lewistown Hospital, William Penn Nursing Home, and for 15 years at Valley View Haven. She provided loving care to those she served – perhaps most significantly, she was able to care for her own mother at home over the last five years of her mother's life.
There was nothing more important to Donna than her family. She enjoyed spending time with them, baking apple pies, gardening, arranging flowers, collecting dolls, square dancing, eating sweets, listening to music and attending performances. Some of her most memorable travels were trips to Europe, Hawaii, the west coast, Disney World, and Branson, Missouri. She especially loved the Precious Moments Chapel in Carthage, Missouri and seeing the Passion Play at Oberammergau in Austria.
She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. The family offers their most sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Memory Lane at Valley View Haven for the care that they have provided to Donna over the past 18 months.
Gifts in memory of Donna H. Hughes may be made to Valley View Retirement Community, 4702 E. Main St., Belleville, PA 17004.
Details of a memorial service will be shared at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of The King-Barr Funeral Home LLC & Crematory, 120 Logan St., Lewistown.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.kingbarrfuneralhome.com.