|
|
WINBURNE - Donna Lee Hassinger, 81 of Winburne, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her residence.
Born Sept. 27, 1938 in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late Harry C. Sr. and Margaret Ellen (Wilkinson) Johnson.
On Sept. 29, 1967, at Winburne Presbyterian Church, Winburne, she wed Richard L. Hassinger, who survives at home.
Also surviving are her children, Tammy L. Clyde and husband Robert of Davenport, Fla., Lori L. Yarger and husband Richard of West Decatur, Sally A. English and husband Michael of Winburne, Holly Martin and husband Harv of Winburne; her grandchildren, Joe Clyde, Chrissy Clyde, Michael English, Richard Yarger, Luke Pryde, Sarah Yarger, Kaylin English, Jesse Martin, Scott Yarger, Brittany English, and Jacob Martin; her brother, Harry Johnson and wife Bonnie of Sandy Ridge.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Richard Scot Hassinger; her siblings, infant sister, Lorie Jane Johnson, and sister, Sally Fedor.
Donna was a member of the Winburne Presbyterian Church, Winburne. She was a graduate of the former Cooper Township High School, a Girl Scout leader and a life member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary, Osceola Mills. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, enjoyed watching red birds and going for rides with her husband.
A public graveside service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Messiah Baptist Cemetery, Lanse, with a memorial service to follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Winburne Presbyterian Church, Winburne, with Pastor Gary Jewart officiating.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to Winburne Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 397, Winburne, PA 16879.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020