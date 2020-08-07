1/1
Donna M. (Barker) McGovern
1961 - 2020
Donna M. McGovern, 59, of Clearfield, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at Penn Highlands Hospital, Clearfield.

Born March 2, 1961 in Boston, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Thomas and Mary (Driscoll) Barker. After living in Boston for many years, she had relocated to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma prior to moving to Clearfield.

Donna loved life and meeting people and left many friends and family behind. She was loved by many because of her infectious smile and her warm and inviting personality. She gave her all to everyone she met.

She wed Robert McGovern on May 14, 2010, who survives along with sons Thomas, James and Kevin. Also surviving are grandchildren Millie, Zeke, Daniel, Lilly Ann and Jennifer; sisters Eileen Pflanz and Janice Brady, a brother, Robert Barker and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Kathleen Newhall and Mary Freelove; and brothers, Thomas and Paul Barker.

There will be no public visitation and private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield, is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Progress from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Clearfield
16 N Front St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8446
