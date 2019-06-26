RAMEY - Donna Marie Petrunyak (Tokarcik), 80, was a wonderful wife, mother, grammy, sister, aunt, friend, and neighbor. Donna passed away on June 20, 2019 in Ramey.



Donna was born Oct. 11, 1938 in Houtzdale.



She survived three years without her beloved Jim and we find comfort knowing she is once again at his side smiling and laughing.



Donna and Jim were husband and wife, but more importantly best friends for almost 60 years. Jim was larger, louder, confident and relished the spotlight and Donna preferred it that way, However, those who really knew Donna and her truth were witness to her strength and perservence. She overcame many challenges and hardships in life independently, with persistence and resolve.



Donna's career revolved around helping and caring for the elderly. She started as a cook and through the years worked to manage the office of the aging in her hometown of Cornwall, N.Y. Her work ethic was relentless but it was her concern for others that defined her loving personality. At the end of long work days, Donna would run errands, bring dinners, and do anything she could to help others.



Donna always took care of anyone in need and her generosity was infinite. Her grandchildren, nieces/nephews, and great-nieces/nephews seldom left a visit without Donna slipping something in a pocket or hand.



Donna was a voracious reader, obssessively clean, had excellent math skills, fancy penmanship and was persistent at crossword puzzles. She was patriotic to the core which was consistently displayed in her support for United States veterans. Donna believed in a power greater than herself and it is hard to recall a day where she didn't say the rosaries multiple times.



Donna is survived by her three children, Terri Petrunyak, James Jr. Petrunyak, and Jo Lysko; her sisters, Pam Ziegler, and Judy and Pat Tokarcik. She will remain forever in the hearts of her grandchildren, Jordan, Alex, and Tyler Lysko and her granddaughter Erica Mullin; along with her nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephew.



At Donna's request, there are no services.



Funeral Director Robert Reed is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Progress from June 26 to June 27, 2019