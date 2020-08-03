PHILIPSBURG - Donna M. Whitman, 87, of Philipsburg, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Christ the King Manor in Dubois.
Born May 18, 1933 in Altoona, she was a daughter of the late C.C. "Steve" Sell and Mary Etta (Houck) Sell.
Donna was a graduate of Roaring Spring High School and Harrisburg Hospital School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse at the former Philipsburg Hospital and was Director of Clearfield County Homemakers for many years.
Donna was a part of the Philipsburg community as well as Trinity United Methodist Church for more than 60 years. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and volunteered for Relay For Life
. She was an avid reader, liked to cook, play bridge, and most of all loved helping others. She was a friend and Meema to many. Her family was a priority to her. While they were growing up, she enjoyed being involved and watching her children and grandchildren participate in sports and other activities. Family times and celebrations were a cherished part of her life.
On Oct. 30, 1954 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Roaring Spring, she married John B. Whitman. He preceded her in death on Jan. 23, 2008. Also preceding in death is a daughter-in-law Brenda Whitman; an infant granddaughter, Katrina Whitman; and a brother, Thomas Sell.
Donna is survived by three children, Stephen Whitman and wife Kerry of Philipsburg, Eric Whitman and wife Kathy of Middletown and Mary Ann Volpe of Dubois; seven grandchildren, Kelly Martini and husband James, Dan Whitman, Isaac Solak, Sarah Votta and husband Isaac, Sarah Whitman, Jonathan Whitman and Zach Volpe; and three great-grandchildren, Jack and Lizzie Martini and Brielle Votta.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at Trinity United Methodist Church with Pastor Don Smith officiating.
Donna will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Philipsburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Donna's memory may be made to Holt Memorial Library, 17 N. Front St., Philipsburg, PA 16866; or to Trinity United Methodist Church, c/o Shoe & Coat Bank, P.O. Box 465, Philipsburg, PA 16866.
