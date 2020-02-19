|
|
Donna Mae (DeHaven) Saudarg, 56, of Clearfield died on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
She was born on Sept. 24, 1963 in Santa Ana, Calif., a daughter of the late James and Phyllis (Snyder) DeHaven.
Donna graduated from Clearfield Area High School in 1982.
Donna had a true passion for helping others. She was a lifeguard at Curwensville Dam for many years, spent time doing mission work, and also volunteered at the Special Olympics. In her spare time, she enjoyed being outdoors and loved to go camping.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Clearfield, and former member of Clearfield Arts Studio Theater.
She is survived by two daughters, Kayla Ann Fulginiti and husband Chris of Saint Marys, and Ashleigh Christy and husband RJ of Franklin; a grandson, Leo Christy; two brothers, James DeHaven Jr. and wife Phoebe, and Michael DeHaven and wife Tonya; a sister, Darla DeHaven; her significant other, Greg Clarke; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Harry DeHaven and Ronald DeHaven.
Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Saturday at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Harold Hills officiating.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 4-6 p.m.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Special Olympics of Clearfield County..
To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020