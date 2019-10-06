|
CRESSON - Donna Marie Mohney, 86, of Cresson, and formerly of Clearfield, passed away on Oct. 2, 2019 in Altoona.
She was born on July 26, 1933 in Clearfield, the daughter of Orvis and Agnes (Green) Ogden.
She is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; three sisters; and her long time companion, Christopher Bennett of Yardley.
She is survived by all her loving children, L. Jennifer Pearson, Carolyn and husband Erik Lampe of North Carolina, Richard and wife Jennifer Mohney of Gallitzin, Donald and wife Joyce Mohney and Bill and wife Dawn Mohney, both of Clearfield; and the daughters of Christopher Bennett, Lori, Sandy, Theresa and Karen and their families; her very special grandchildren, Heather Lampe, Jonathan and wife Brittany Lampe, and Samantha Mohney; and lastly, her adorable great-granddaughter Emily; and dog George.
To know Donna was to love her. Her kindness was unsurpassed. She truly was quintessentially "Everybody's Mom." Her passion extended to animals and the great outdoors in every aspect. She leaves a legacy of magnificent rose gardens and happy tails.
At Donna's request there will be no viewing, visitation or service.
Final care is provided by the Matthew R. Decort Funeral Home, 532 Main St., Portage.
Please contribute to your local animal shelter in memorial.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019