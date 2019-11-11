|
|
STATE COLLEGE - Donna Rae Rumberger, 88, of State College, formerly of Philipsburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at her residence.
Donna was born on March 20, 1931, in Philipsburg, a daughter of Cecil A. and Ruth (Fulton) Rumberger, both of whom preceded her in death.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Philipsburg Cemetery, with Pastor Donald Smith officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019