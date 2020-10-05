1/1
DONNA RENEE (ECKBERG) KITKO
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DONNA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THORNTON, Colo. - Donna Renee Kitko, 51, of Thornton, Colo., and formerly of Brisbin, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by family.

Donna was born Oct. 9, 1968 in Clearfield, a daughter of Ronald Eckberg and the late Thelma (Yarger) Eckberg and Donna Eckberg of Brisbin.

On June 9, 1990, Donna married Fredrick Kitko, who survives at home.

Donna was preceded in death by her mother; her nephew, Jon Lenkevich; her brother, Greg Eckberg; all of her grandparents; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was a loving mother to her two children, her daughter, Jessica and wife, Catherine, and her son, Nick, both of whom she adored. She is also survived by her sister, Darlene (Steve) Lenkevich, of Houtzdale; her brother, Randy (Shelley) Eckberg of Osceola Mills; and her sister, Beth (Edmund) Kantoski of Osceola Mills. She is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and many great friends.

Donna will be remembered for her love of family and friends, her great strength and her beautiful smile. She will be forever missed.

A celebration of her life for her family and friends will be held at I.O.O.F. Brisbin Cemetery, Brisbin, on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at 11 a.m., with Pastor Bill Ellis officiating.

In Memorium Funeral Parlour and Crematory, 7290 W. 119th Place, Broomfield, Colo. is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved