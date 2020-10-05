THORNTON, Colo. - Donna Renee Kitko, 51, of Thornton, Colo., and formerly of Brisbin, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by family.



Donna was born Oct. 9, 1968 in Clearfield, a daughter of Ronald Eckberg and the late Thelma (Yarger) Eckberg and Donna Eckberg of Brisbin.



On June 9, 1990, Donna married Fredrick Kitko, who survives at home.



Donna was preceded in death by her mother; her nephew, Jon Lenkevich; her brother, Greg Eckberg; all of her grandparents; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



She was a loving mother to her two children, her daughter, Jessica and wife, Catherine, and her son, Nick, both of whom she adored. She is also survived by her sister, Darlene (Steve) Lenkevich, of Houtzdale; her brother, Randy (Shelley) Eckberg of Osceola Mills; and her sister, Beth (Edmund) Kantoski of Osceola Mills. She is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and many great friends.



Donna will be remembered for her love of family and friends, her great strength and her beautiful smile. She will be forever missed.



A celebration of her life for her family and friends will be held at I.O.O.F. Brisbin Cemetery, Brisbin, on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at 11 a.m., with Pastor Bill Ellis officiating.



In Memorium Funeral Parlour and Crematory, 7290 W. 119th Place, Broomfield, Colo. is in charge of arrangements.

