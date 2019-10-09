|
BRISBIN - Dora Marie McGraw, 102, a resident of Brisbin, passed away gracefully just as she wished in Florida on Oct. 8, 2019. She lived a full life and was a true joy.
She was the daughter of Lee McGraw and Minnie (Ulrich) McGraw, who preceded her in death.
Also preceding her in death were her brothers, Leroy, William and Dorsey Preston McGraw.
She is survived by her sister, Vivian Marshall of Brisbin; nieces, Joyce (McGraw) Woods, Donna (Richardson) Leiphart, Renetta (Marshall) Rivera, and Cheryl (Marshall) Shimmel; aephew, Preston McGraw. She had four great nieces, Darlene Banks, Elaine Rinker, Adrianna Marshall Rivera, and Heather Kovak; great-nephews, Christian Rivera, Kodi Bell and Preston Ray McGraw; great great Nephew Christopher Rinker and his daughter Natalie as her great-great-great niece.
Marie loved flowers and gardening, taking pictures and receiving cards, Gospel and country music and traveling.
Funeral Service will be held Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. for family and close friends at Birger A. Freeberg Funeral home in Houtzdale.
Cards and notes can be sent to Vivian Marshall, P.O. Box 25, Brisbin, PA 16620.
Marie will be sadly missed.
Online condolences may be made to the family at birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019