DOREEN L. (SAMPLE) BEARD
1932 - 2020
CURWENSVILLE - Doreen L. Beard, 88, of Curwensville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at Colonial Courtyard of Clearfield after a long illness.

Born April 2, 1932, she was the daughter of George and Alverda (Bloom) Sample.

She is survived by her husband John (Jack) Beard of Curwensville; son, F. Douglas Beard and his wife Tonda (Tubbs) of Curwensville; daughter, Denise Beard of Columbus, Ohio; brother, Gerald Sample and his wife Agnes (Young) of Curwensville; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, George R. Sample Jr., Richard Sample, infant Robert; and sister, Kathleen Strickland.

Doreen graduated from the Curwensville Area High School in 1950 and started her work career as a bookkeeper at the Curwensville Motor Service. There she met her husband, Jack, and she continued her service as secretary and bookkeeper of the Beard Oil Company until her retirement in 1990. Throughout her long life she enjoyed the company of many friends, ceramics, oil painting, crafts, bowling, golf, gardening, card club, and shopping.

Doreen was an active member of the Curwensville United Methodist Church and the Curwensville Women's Club. She was involved in church preservation, many church fundraisers, dinners, and luncheons in support of the community. She loved the camaraderie of her bowling league and golf buddies and she loved working in her flower garden.

There will be no public visitation. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Curwensville.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful care provided to Doreen by the staff at Colonial Courtyard of Clearfield, and the Penn Highlands Community Nurses Hospice and Helpmates for their care and support.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Curwensville United Methodist Church, 602 State St., Curwensville, PA 16833; American Cancer Society or Relay For Life, 108R North Second St., Suite 1B, Clearfield, PA, 16830.

Published in The Progress from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
