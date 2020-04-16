|
Dennis A. Swanson, 75, of Clearfield, died on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at UPMC Altoona.
He was born on Aug. 3, 1944 in Clearfield, a son of the late Martin and Vada (Wisor) Swanson.
Mr. Swanson had been employed by Harbison Walker Refractory for 10 years. He had also worked at St. Charles Cafe, the DuPont Company and a local laundromat. Mr. Swanson enjoyed hunting and had a love for cats. He will be remembered for enjoying cheeseburgers and strawberry milkshakes.
He is survived by his wife, Mary (Folmar) Swanson; a step daughter, Robin Miller and husband Ken; four grandchildren, Angel Swanson, Jesse James Swanson, Alicia Stiles and husband Jeffrey, and Lucas Miller; three brothers, Richard E. Swanson and wife Emma, Thomas E. Swanson Sr. and wife Sara, and Peter Swanson; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Darin Swanson and Frederick Swanson; a brother, Ned Swanson; and infant sister, Susan Swanson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020