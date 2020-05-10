DORIS FAYE (STOVER) PETRO
1937 - 2020
GRASSFLAT - Doris Faye Petro, 83, a guest at Windy Hill Village, Philipsburg, and formerly of Grassflat, went to be with the Lord on May 7, 2020, at the home.

Born Jan. 21, 1937 in Leechburg, she was the daughter of the late William and Wilda (Cogley) Stover.

On July 21, 1956, she wed Paul George Petro who preceded her in death on April 3, 1991.

Surviving are her children, Mary M. Hudish and husband Douglas of Grassflat, Rebecca M. Pryle and husband Daniel of Drifting, Paul M. Petro and wife Bonnita of Mt. Home, Idaho; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded by a daughter, Martha Ann Petro; her sisters, Audrey Thomas, Joyce Gauker and Phyllis Gauker. She was the last of her generation,

Doris was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Church, Grassflat. She was a homemaker and enjoyed singing.

There will be no public visitation.

Private services will be held with the Rev. Fr. David Perry, Jr. officiating.

She will be laid to rest at Ss. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Cemetery, Grassflat.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to your local food bank.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Progress from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
