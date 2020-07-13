CHAMBERSBURG - Doris M. Barrett, 74, of Chambersburg, passed away July 12, 2020 at home with family by her side.



She was born on June 13, 1946 in Philipsburg, to Percy and Violet (Lee) Eamigh.



While she was growing up her home was in Irvona. She graduated from the former BCI High School in Coalport and was married at Zion Baptist Church in Marron. She loved to serve other people, volunteering with release time and other ministries of Camp Joy-El.



She was a woman of great faith, and loved reading her Bible. It was her great pleasure spending time with her family and activities of her grandchildren.



Doris is survived by her husband whom she married on Aug. 12, 1967, Harry Barrett; and their four sons, Harry G. (husband of Carolyn) Barrett of Ruckersville, Va., Kenneth M. (husband of Jocelyn) Barrett of Chambersburg, David P. (husband of Anisea) Barrett of Chambersburg and Andrew L. (husband of Leah) Barrett of Chambersburg. She has 12 grandchildren, Micah, Leah, Anna, Bailey, Victoria, Kara, Noah, Josiah, Naomi, Nathanael, Ashlee, Reagan. She is also survived by four sisters, Gladys Baer of Irvona, Gertrude Shaw of Irvona, Marion (Vance) White of Barker, N.Y., Phyllis Eamigh of Irvona; and a brother, Robert (husband of Barbara) Eamigh of Locust Grove, Va.



She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Edward.



Funeral services will be conducted Friday, July 17 at 2 p.m. at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, 725 Norland Ave., Chambersburg with the Pastors Jeff Ehko, John Bayer and Gregg Garman officiating.



The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday.



Interment will follow in Norland Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Camp Joy-EL, 3741 Joy-El Drive, Greencastle, PA 17225; or to Cornerstone Bible Church, 350 West Madison St. Greencastle, PA 17225.



The family would like to express thanks to Dr. Mahin Khan and all the staff at Grove Cancer Center.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.KelsoCor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store