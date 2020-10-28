Doris M. Lingle, 82, of Clearfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at Christ the King Manor in DuBois.
She was born on April 24, 1938 in Clearfield; a daughter of the late Ernest C. and Emma (Ireland) Hepfer.
Mrs. Lingle worked as a sales associate in the ladies department for Leitzinger's Department Store.
She was a member of the Goshen United Methodist Church, where she participated in Small Group Ministries, and was a member of the Goshen Grange with sixth degree.
Mrs. Lingle loved her family, especially all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed life, being surrounded by family and friends and traveling with her companion.
Survivors include one daughter, Karin C. Gill and her husband Gary of Clearfield; three grandchildren, Emmy Lynn Barnum and her husband Timothy, Jay Allan Cowder and his wife Nikki, and Justin Richard Cowder; five great-grandchildren, Timothy Barnum, Kassidy Barnum, Nicholas Barnum, Jayden Cowder and Bryson Cowder; one brother, Ernest Hepfer and his wife Sandy; two sisters, Vivian Graske and Arlene Hines; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Scott T. Lingle; longtime companion, William E. Maines; and one brother, Benjamin Hepfer.
Funeral services will be held at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at 6 p.m. with the Rev. M. Bruce Dimmick officiating.
Interment will be at Goshen Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 from 4 p.m. until the time of services.
Memorial contributions may be made to or Goshen United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 162, Shawville, PA 16873; or a charity of the donor's choice
.
