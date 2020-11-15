STATE COLLEGE - Doris M. Riggleman, 81 of Hearthside Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in State College, and formerly of Sandy Ridge, died on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at the Hearthside Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in State College.
Born on May 23, 1939 in Tyrone, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Gray and Marie (Carper) Williams.
She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Sandy Ridge.
Doris was a retired home health aid and she had earned her GED.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers; and an infant daughter.
She is survived by three daughters, Robin E. Youstic and her husband Kris of Kylertown, Jenny L. Riggleman of Philipsburg, and Gwendolyn Conklin and her husband John Conklin, Jr. of Morrisdale; three sons, Robert L. Riggleman and his wife Cathy of Philipsburg, James Scott Riggleman of Philipsburg, and Shelly Riggleman and his wife Dorothy of Philipsburg; 12 grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Burial will be at the Blair Memorial Park, Bellwood.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, Osceola Mills, is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hearthside Rehabilitation and Nursing Ctr,/Alzheimer's Unit, 450 Waupolani Dr., State College, PA 16801.
