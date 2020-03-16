Home

Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
DOROTHY A. (KOWALSKI) CROFT


1939 - 2020
DOROTHY A. (KOWALSKI) CROFT Obituary
WOODLAND - Dorothy A. Croft, 80, of Woodland died on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

She was born on April 8, 1939 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late William and Florence (Gregor) Kowalski.

Mrs. Croft was employed as a bus driver for the Clearfield elementary schools for 17 years. Mrs. Croft really enjoyed making purchases on QVC and was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield.

She is survived by her daughter, Veronica Chumrik and husband Robert of Ebensburg; four grandchildren, Natasha, Kira and her husband Jay, Joshua, and Amanda; two great grandchildren, Hunter and Raegan; a step great grandson, Jack; and daughter-in-law, Mary Croft of Ilinois.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Croft on June 5, 2006. She was also preceded in death by a son, Guy William Croft; a grandson, Kyle; two sisters, Betty Houser and Mary 'Sis' Dickson; and a brother, William 'Ed' Kowalski.

Mass of Christian burial will be said at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield on Thursday at 10 AM with the Rev. Fr. Brandon Kleckner as celebrant.

Interment will follow at Bradford Cemetery, Clearfield.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
