GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Dorothy E. Beveridge-Drury, 92, of Grand Rapids, Mich., formerly of Allport, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Beveridge Sr.; husband Stanley Drury; a son, Harold "Hal" Beveridge Jr.; and sister, Debra Routsaw.



She is survived by her sons, Anthony "Tony" (Terri) Beveridge and Harry Beveridge; grandchildren, Falecha "Feather" Beveridge, Jessie (Kara) Beveridge, Desiree Beveridge, Colton Beveridge, Salina Beveridge, Justin Wiley, Lisa Sherwood, Alissa (Karl) Youngman, Hunter Beveridge, Aaron (Alicia) Sharpless, and Kenneth Delmont Sr.; a sister, Dolores Danavage; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



After graduating from Penn State, Dorothy worked at Vestaburg and Greenville Schools in Michigan and at Winburne, Kellytown, and for many years at West Branch Schools in Pennsylvania. She was a special education teacher who loved her students very much.



One of Dorothy's favorite activities was to spend time at the beach with family and friends, especially at Grand Haven. She also loved music and shared that love of music with her family.



A memorial service will be held in Pennsylvania at a later date.



Interment will be at Allport Cemetery.



In memory of Dorothy, please consider making memorial contributions to the Hal Beveridge Memorial Scholarship or to West Branch Educational Foundation.



Beuschel Funeral Home, 5018 Alpine Ave., Comstock Park, Mich. is in charge of arrangements.

