1/1
DOROTHY I. EMIGH
1935 - 2020
MORRISDALE - Dorothy I. Emigh, 85, of Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at Mt. Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Home in Clearfield.

Born March 12, 1935 in Sington (Morrisdale), she was the daughter of the late Robert Lloyd and Carrie Mae (Myers) Emigh.

Surviving are her children, William R. Emigh and wife Pamela of Morrisdale, and John M "Mike" Emigh of Wallaceton; her grandchildren, Prudence Perks, Brandy Muniz and husband Edson, Nicole Ennis and husband Tim, William Emigh, Jr., and Ryan Emigh; her great-grandchildren, Garrett, Izaak, Caleb, Riley, Lexis and Gabby.

She was the last of her generation.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Deloris Washburn; and brothers, James A., Harvey and Charles Emigh.

Dorothy was affiliated with the Methodist faith. She had attended the Cooper Township High School in Lanse and retired from the former General Cigar, Philipsburg.

Friends and family will be received on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 from noon until time of service.

A funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jeffrey Lauer officiating.

She will be laid to rest at Grandview Cemetery, Morrisdale.

The family would like to thank both the doctors and nurses of Mt. Laurel Nursing Home and Mt. Nittany Medical Center for their care and concern given.

Published in The Progress from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
