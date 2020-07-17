SANDY RIDGE - Dorothy J. "Dot" Smith of Sandy Ridge, wife of the late Earl J. Smith, went to be with her creator on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She passed away at UPMC Altoona of natural causes.
Born on March 25, 1933 in Sandy Ridge, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Anna (Marcella) Kennedy of Sandy Ridge.
She owned and operated Smith's Beauty Salon for years but retired from C-Core Electronics in State College.
She was a very unselfish person always caring and doing for family and friends. She loved to fish, feed the wild birds, and was an accomplished painter, painting pictures of animals and family pets. She loved to dance and had a great sense of humor. She was a member of the Faith United Methodist Church of Sandy Ridge.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Lewis Kennedy, Richard Kennedy and Donald (Red) Kennedy.
She is survived by three children, Earl R. Smith and his wife Cheryl of Sandy Ridge, Pamela L. Smith and her husband of Sandy Ridge, and Rock R. Smith and his wife Cindy of Sandy Ridge; five grandchildren, Earl E. Smith of Roanoke, Va., David R. Smith of Sandy Ridge, Rock R. Smith and his wife Lacey of Georgia, Lititia M. Buck of Osceola Mills, and Amanda J. Smith Fanning and her husband Ryan and her great-grandson Hunter Ryan Fanning of Snow Shoe. She is also survived by her two dogs, Snuggles and Babe that she dearly loved.
There will be no visitation.
A public memorial service will be held at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills on July 26, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. with the Rev. Robert Bruinooge officiating.
Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetry in Osceola Mills.
