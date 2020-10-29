FRENCHVILLE - Dorothy J. Tarachko, 88, of Frenchville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at her residence.



Born Jan. 31, 1932 in Morrisdale, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Margaret (Coval) Bolents and was raised by the late Peter and Anna Bolents.



On Nov. 29, 1958, at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Clearfield she wed Paul J. Tarachko, Sr. who preceded her in death on Feb. 20, 2014.



Surviving are her children, Mary English and her companion Jay Leigey of West Decatur, Paul J. Tarachko, Jr. of Frenchville, Stanley Tarachko and wife Trudy of Clearfield; her granddaughter, Jennifer Merritts; her grandson, Joshua English; her great-granddaughter, Hayley Leskovansky.



She was the last of her generation.



Along with her parents and the parents that raised her, and her husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret Frankhouse and Helen Sabolsice; her brother, John Bolents.



Family and friends will be received on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 from 10 to 12 noon at St. Mary's of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church, Frenchville.



Dorothy was a member of St. Mary's of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church, Frenchville and a member of the National Slovak Society.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at the church with the Rev. Fr. David A. Perry as celebrant.



She will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.



Family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Mary's of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church, P.O. Box 159, Frenchville, PA 16836-0159.



Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

