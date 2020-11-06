WESTOVER - Dorothy L. Bakaysa, 92, of Westover, died Nov. 5, 2020 in Hollidaysburg Veterans' Home.



She was born June 9, 1928 in Mahaffey, a daughter of Howard Kitchen and Mamie Solley Kitchen.



She was a member of St. Michael's Orthodox Church, Bunco Club and the Democratic Committee.



She was a Homemaker.



Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Michael (Ginger) Bakaysa of Westover, son and daughter-in-law, Andy (Brenda) Bakaysa of Cherry Tree, daughter Thersea Brink of Punxsutawney, a brother Howard and wife Barbara of Buffalo, NY, sister-in-law Jean Kitchen of Hermitage and Uncle Joseph (Blanch) Kitchen, grandchildren Deanna, Michael , Jennifer, Andrew, Marissa, Andrea and Aaron, and great-grandchildren Matthew, Maci, Anastasia, Owen, Sofiya, Grayson and Isaac.



She was preceded in death by her father, Howard Kitchen, mother, Mamie Solley, husband, Andy Bakaysa.



Friends will be received Sunday, Nov. 8. from 3-5 p.m. with Panikhida at 4:30 p.m. at the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona, PA.



Services will be held at St Michael's Orthodox Catholic Church, Irvona at 10 a.m. with Father David officiating.

