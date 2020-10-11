1/1
DOROTHY LOUISE (DESSO) DECKER
1920 - 2020
RAMEY - Dorothy Louise Decker, 100, of Ramey, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at Graystone Manor Assisted Living, Altoona.

Born on Feb. 19, 1920 in Osceola Mills, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Dora (Plummer) Desso.

She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Ramey.

She is survived by five grandchildren, Michael Decker, Mark Decker, Julie Miksit, Megan Green, and Matt Decker; a sister, Betty Chavey of Middletown; and six great-grandchildren,

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Malcom Decker; two sons, Thomas and Ronald Decker; two sisters, Ann Baylin and Sue Culp; and two brothers, Joe and John Desso.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Saturday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with the Rev. Zab Amar officiating.

Burial will follow at Beulah Cemetery, Ramey.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, viewing will be private.

Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com.

Published in The Progress from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Ramey
2550 Union Street
Ramey, PA 16671
(814) 378-7161
