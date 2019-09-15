|
Dorothy Louise Lockman, 77, of Clearfield, went home to be with her Savior on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.
Born April 14, 1942 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Oliver L. and Sara R. (Watson) Hoover.
Surviving are her sons, Timothy Hoover of Clearfield, Robert Martin Lockman, Jr. of Clearfield; her grandchildren, Robert Martin Lockman, III and wife Rachel of Romulus, N.Y.; her great-grandchildren, Ally, Mayah and Kira; four nieces; and three nephews.
Dorothy was the last of her generation.
Along with her parents, she was preceded by a son, Michael Lee Lockman; her sister, Patricia Summers; her brother, Leslie Hoover; and a grandson, James Lockman.
She was a homemaker. She loved her cats and she was an avid reader.
There will be no public visitation.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Messiah Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Earl Shawley officiating.
Burial will be at Messiah Baptist Cemetery.
Family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to , 108R N 2nd St., Clearfield, PA 16858.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019