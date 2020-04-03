|
PHILIPSBURG - Dorothy T. Small, 102, of Philipsburg, passed away at home on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Born May 4, 1917, she was the daughter of the late John Taylor and Sarah (Wilson) Taylor.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Ralph Z. "Zeke" Small, whom she met in first grade at Point Lookout School, Philipsburg.
Dorothy was a 1935 graduate of Philipsburg High School. She received her teaching certificate from the State Teachers College at Lock Haven and a BS in Education from the Pennsylvania State University. Her career as an elementary school teacher spanned decades and began at Northwood Elementary School, outside Tyrone. She returned to teaching at Wallaceton Elementary School after the births of her children and later transferred to Philipsburg Elementary Ninth Street School, where she taught generations of Philipsburg's fifth-grade students.
Dorothy was the longest-tenured member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, loyally serving in various roles for many years including the altar guild, prayer chain, and the Episcopal Church Women. She was an avid and competitive bridge and pinochle player, playing into her 90s. She and her husband, Zeke, enjoyed their travel trailer group and the many adventures they had together.
She is survived by two children, Kathy (Small) Dixon and husband, Denny Dixon, of Philipsburg, and John Small and Shannon Dawson, of Philipsburg. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren: John Dixon and wife, Bonnie, of Maryland, Elizabeth Murphy and husband, Brian, of Massachusetts, and Christian Dixon of Massachusetts. Her four great-grandchildren, Julia and Ethan Dixon, and Madigan and Jack Murphy loved seeing Grandma Dee and spending time with her at Black Moshannon. She will be very much missed by her family and friends, including sister-in-law, Lina Ryder, godson, Jim McCliment and wife Joy, special cousin, Linda Rhea, and longtime caregiver and friend, Donna Couturiaux.
Dorothy will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Philipsburg Cemetery in a private graveside service.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's memory to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 170, Philipsburg, PA 16866.
