|
|
SARASOTA, Fla. - Dorothy Williams, 79, of Sarasota, Fla., died on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Born on Feb. 9, 1940 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Robert A. and Dorothy S. Williams.
She graduated from Moshannon Valley High School and was a licensed beautician. Dorothy retired after 30 years as a staff assistant from Penn State University's Pattee Library. She loved cats and dogs and had a special place in her heart for her schnauzer, Dusty.
Dorothy is survived by three brothers, twin Dean (Katherine), Jon R. (Lisbeth), Mark A. (Pamela); and two sisters, Sally A. and Nancy J. (John) Hensal.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert S. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was a lifetime member of the United Methodist Church.
Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Contributions can be made on her behalf to either Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Sarasota Florida or the Ramey United Methodist Church, Ramey.
Sound Choice Cremation, 4609 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota, Fla. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019