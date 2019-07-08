MINERAL SPRINGS - Dotty L. Peters, 83, of Mineral Springs, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Mt. Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.



Mrs. Peters was born Oct. 27, 1935, in Pottersdale, the daughter of Frank A. and Virginia (Wooster) Moore.



She had worked for General Cigar for 22 years and retired from the Clearfield County Courthouse as a Custodian.



Mrs. Peters liked gardening, taking care of her flowers and crocheting.



She was Methodist by Faith.



Dotty is survived by four children; Cortez L. Peters and his wife Cathy of Philipsburg, Stanley F. Peters of Woodland, Trudy K. Henschel and her husband Ervin of Bigler and Roger J. Peters and his wife Shari of Woodland; nine grandchildren, a number of great grandchildren; six sisters, Marie Luzier Watkins of Frenchville, Bette L. Hahn of Philipsburg, Joann P. Maney and her husband Merlin of Pine Glen, Bonnie S. Sabol and her husband Robert of Morrisdale and Sonya L. Renaud and her husband Duane of Frenchville and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Cortez E. Peters who passed away June 30, 2012 and whom she married Oct. 27, 1951; two grandchildren, Briana Cowder and Paul Peters; three brothers;, Leo, Paul and Frank L. "Butch" Moore and a sister, Grace McTavish.



Funeral services will be held at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Sam Maines officiating. Interment will be in Bradford Cemetery.



Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until the hour of services.



To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com. Published in The Progress from July 8 to July 10, 2019