CLARION - Duane Paul Wenrick, 70, of Clarion, went to be with the Lord on July 4, 2019 at Clarion Health Care.



Born Oct. 28, 1948 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Irvin W. and Eleanor (Storck) Wenrick.



Surviving are his brother, Eugene Wenrick of Karthaus; a sister-in-law, Nancy Goodyear Wenrick Fulton and husband Chester of Howard; and many close nieces and nephews.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Harold R. and Jerome I. Wenrick.



Mr. Wenrick was a very active member of the Cornerstone Church, Clarion. He graduated from Penn State and worked for a variety of hospitals over the years. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and served as a Hospital Corpsman, where he was assigned to the 3rd Marine Division. He enjoyed watching wildlife in his backyard.



Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. John Green officiating.



Military Honors will be accorded at the funeral home by the Moshannon Valley Independent Honor Guard.



He will be laid to rest in Askey Cemetery, Moshannon.



Family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to, Cornerstone Church of Clarion, 3655 East End Rd., Shippenville, PA 16254 or/ , P.O. Box 75816, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8516 or/ – , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 Published in The Progress from July 6 to July 7, 2019