Dustin Journey Martell Obituary
CURWENSVILLE - Dustin Journey Martell, infant son of Tina Louise Martell and Jason Edward Stiles, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at Penn Highlands Hospital, DuBois.

Surviving is her mother of Curwensville, her father of Curwensville; two siblings, Katelyn and Mason Fletcher of Curwensville; maternal grandparents, Mark and Gloria Caldwell of Curwensville; paternal grandparents, Ernie Stiles of Curwensville and Carol Bowling of Clearfield; and paternal great-grandfather, Keith Caldwell of Curwensville.

He was preceded in death by his paternal great-grandmother, Louise Caldwell.

There will be no visitation nor services.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
