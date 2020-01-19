|
|
CHERRY TREE - Edgar "Ed" Alva Brothers, 81, of Cherry Tree, died on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
The son of Melvin Clyde and Annie Maxwell (Caldwell) Brothers, he was born on Feb. 12, 1938 in Burnside Township, Clearfield County.
On Sept. 30, 1961 he married Irene (Hurd) Brothers and they have shared over 58 years of marriage together.
Ed was the owner/operator of the Beaver Valley Farm for most of his life. He had also worked as the tipple operator at the Benjamin Coal Co. cleaning plant in LaJose. His work as a certified weld inspector involved traveling to various power plants and helping with the construction of Beaver Stadium at Penn State University.
He is survived by his wife, Irene; his four children: Christine Ann Novella and husband, Joseph of Cherry Tree; Janet Irene Farmery and husband, Dennis Jr., Michael Craig Brothers and wife, Jodi of Cherry Tree, and Jennifer Marie Peterson and husband, Darren of LaJose; his grandchildren: Kaitlyn and Evan Novella; Meghan Trimmer and husband, Kory; Alexander Farmery; Michaela and Abby Brothers and Ethan Petersen; his great-grandchildren: Trent and Xavier Leite and his sister: Margaret Harkleroad of Westover.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings: Alden Brothers, Mildred Kopp and Clyde Brothers.
Viewing will take place from 1-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at the Rairigh Funeral Home, Ltd. in Hillsdale, where an 8 p.m. evening funeral service will immediately follow the evening visitation. Ed's brother-in-law, Pastor James Hurd will officiate. Interment will take place at a later date at East Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Hahne Regional Cancer Center, c/o Penn Highlands DuBois at 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020