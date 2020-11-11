1/1
EDITH M. HERTLEIN
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EDITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith M. Hertlein, 85, of Clearfield, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at Mountain Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on July 8, 1935 in Philipsburg, the daughter of the late Frank T. Hertlein Sr. and Ivy (Lucas) Hertlein.

Retired, Edith worked as a dental hygienist for Dr. Shelley Dentist Office in Williamsport. She was a member of Community Alliance Church in Karthaus.

Edith is survived by her son, Greg S. Hertlein and his wife Rebecca of Clearfield; three grandchildren, Autumn McGonigal and her husband Dean, Joshua Hertlein and his wife Joy, and Zachary Hertlein and his wife Charity; nine great-grandchildren, Joel, Hannah, Issac, Namine, Noah, Azariah, Jonah, Hezekiah and Daniel Hertlein; five siblings, Patsy L. Kimble, Frank T. Hertlein, Jr. and his wife Margaret, Glenn R. Hertlein and his wife Deborah, Timothy L. Hertlein and his wife Christine and G. Lee Hertlein and his wife Beverly.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sistetrs, Louise E. Kirkwood and Eva Jane Hertlein; two infant twin brothers; and a brother-in-law, Benjamin Kimble, Sr.

A private graveside service will be held at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Karthaus with Pastor Daniel Beeman officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Alliance Church, 34136 Frenchville Karthaus Hwy., Karthaus, PA 16945; or to Mountain Laurel Nursing Home, 700 Leonard St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.

Online remembrances and condolences can be made at www.bennettandhouser.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
8147658251
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved