CURWENSVILLE - Edith Mae Wilkinson, 93, of Curwensville, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Curwensville.
Born May 30, 1926 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of Ellis and Minnie (Wilson) Cook.
She had first worked for MacGregor's Sportswear in Clearfield but was retired from the former Clearfield Cheese Co. in Curwensville. She was affiliated with the Grace Lutheran Church in Curwensville.
She enjoyed volunteering groups over the years having been a member and former president of the Curwensville Women of the Moose and a member and past president of the Curwensville American Legion Auxiliary. She also loved bowling, sewing, traveling, bus trips with friends and her love of animals; but most of all was her love of her family.
Surviving are three children, Richard Wilkinson and wife Sandy, Frank Wilkinson and wife Pam and Judy Bloom, all of Curwensville; five grandchildren, Khase Wilkinson and wife Allie, Steven Bloom, Tina Lines, Dustin Wilkinson and fiancée Nicole McCracken, and Tyler Wilkinson and wife Heather.
Also surviving 12 great grandchildren, Cameron Wilkinson, Jack Wilkinson, Sam Wilkinson, Rachel Lines, Richard Lines III, James Lines, Taylor Bloom, Reagan Wilkinson, Eli Wilkinson, Summit Wilkinson, Connor Hugill and Kiya Wilkinson.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral Services for Edith Wilkinson will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Scott Schultz officiating.
Interment will be at Crown Crest Memorial Park in Hyde.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday, Nov. 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. and again on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m.
The family suggests contributions be made to either the Orphans of the Storm, 412 Hill St., Curwensville, PA 16833; or the Clearfield County S.P.C.A., 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019