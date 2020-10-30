1/1
Edna M. (Lumadue) Kephart
1918 - 2020
WEST DECATUR - Edna M. Kephart, 102, of West Decatur, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at Colonial Courtyard.

She was born on March 29, 1918 in Woodland, the daughter of the late Joseph Lumadue and Dewela (Varner) Lumadue. On Oct. 15, 1937, she married Edger A. Kephart, who preceded her in death on Dec. 28, 1992.

Edna was a wonderful homemaker, quilter, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother - her greatest joy was being with her family.

She was a member of the Salem United Methodist Church.

Edna is survived by her two children, Ethel (Hughes) Windsor of The Dalles, OR and Gerald R. Kephart and his wife Alfreda of Winnsboro, SC; two grandchildren, Susan Hughes and Michelle Webb; two great-grandchildren, Corey and Katrina Webb; and a sister, Lillian "Sis" Wisor.

In addition to her parents and husband, Edna was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeffrey Kephart and seven brothers, Verdon "Peck", Fred "Squib", Jerome "Tod", Bill "Mouse", Hollis "Bum", Horatio "Spook" and Robert "Kurty".

Funeral services will be held at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Robert Ludrowsky officiating. Interment will be in Bradford Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Courtyard.

Online remembrances and condolences can be made at www.bennettandhouser.com.

Published in The Progress from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
8147658251
