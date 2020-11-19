1/
EDRA M. (IRWIN) CATHCART
1935 - 2020
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Edra M. Cathcart, 85, died peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at Hospice House in Youngstown, Ohio surrounded by her family.

Edra was born July 5, 1935, in New Millport, the daughter of Thomas and Alice (Snyder) Irwin.

Edra moved to Youngstown in 1957 and worked at Mahoning National Bank as a teller for 17 years, retiring in 1996.

Her husband, Charles H. Cathcart, whom she married Nov. 10, 1954, died Nov. 4, 1993.

Edra is survived by her daughter, Barbara Wood of Youngstown; son, Charles H. (Michelle) Cathcart III of Youngstown; sister, Violet Martin of Forida; two grandchildren, Sophia Cathcart and Chrysi Devlin; and three great-grandchildren, Chloe Davis, Knoah Davis and Killian Roddy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Millicent Irwin; and brother, Hershel Irwin.

Family and friends may call Monday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc.. Curwensville, from noon to 1 p.m.

She will be laid to rest at the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Turkey Hill in Clearfield.

Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown, Ohio is in charge of arrangements.

www.higgins-reardon.com

Published in The Progress from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
