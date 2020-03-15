|
COALPORT - Dr. Edward B. Turchick, 91, formerly of Coalport, died March 13, 2020.
Born Nov. 24, 1928 in Blain City, he was a son of the late Andrew and Anna (Pushcar) Turchick.
He was preceded in death by two sisters; six brothers; and a daughter-in-law, Susan.
He is survived by his dearest wife, the former Agnes Stitts, whom he married Aug. 13, 1960 in Hastings. He was the loving father of Edward, Stephen (Sharon), Patrick (Laura), Susan (Ron), and Sandra (Todd); proud grandfather of 13 grandchildren. Also survived by a brother, Theodore (Josephine); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Edward was a veteran of the Korean War. He earned his doctorate in education from Penn State University and went on to teach for several years and then served as Superintendent of Glendale Scholl District for 25 years, retiring in 1991.
He was an active member of many community organizations including Coalport Lions Club, Knights of Columbus, Meals on Wheels, PA Association of School Retirees, and the Glendale Education Foundation.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Basil Catholic Church, Coalport, with the Rev. Fr. Zab Amar as celebrant.
Committal will be at St. Basil Cemetery.
For anyone wishing to make a donation in his memory, the family suggests contributions to the Edward B. Turchick Scholarship Fund. This fund awards a college scholarship to a qualifying graduating senior from Glendale High School. Donations can be made online at www.gsdfoundation.org or checks can be mailed to Glendale Education Foundation, 1466 Beaver Valley Road, Flinton, PA 16640.
Arrangements in charge of Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport.
