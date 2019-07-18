CURWENSVILLE - Edward Charles Boulton (Ned), 81, of Curwensville, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Curwensville.



Edward was born on July 3, 1938, in the village of Smoke Run, Bigler Township, Clearfield County, a son of the late Edward Jay and Elizabeth (Bowser) Boulton.



Edward had been employed with the Honeywell as a maintenance engineer, formerly of Mclean, Va.



Edward is survived by two daughters, Margaret S. "Peggy" Boulton of Ephrata,



and Betty J. Knepp and her husband Brian, of Bigler; two sons, Edward F. Boulton of Clearfield, and Michael J. Boulton of Leola; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betsy Boulton-Sullivan and her husband Bert of Twinsburg Ohio, and Elaine Houston and her husband Phillip of Nevada; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members.



Edward was preceded in death by one infant daughter; three infant granddaughters; one infant grandson in addition to his parents.



No funeral service will be held.



Ashes will be buried iat I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Brisbin.



Funeral Director Robert Reed is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Progress from July 18 to July 19, 2019