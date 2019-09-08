Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8251
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Heberling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward D. Heberling


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward D. Heberling Obituary
Edward D. Heberling, 68, of Clearfield, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.

He was born on Dec. 17, 1950, the son of the late Cloyd L. Heberling and Betty J. (Smith) Heberling.

On Feb. 4, 1983 he married Lou Ann (Sipe) Heberling; she survives.

Edward graduated from Clearfield High School and DuBois Business College.

He retired from Clearfield Municipal Authority after 33 years at the wastewater treatment plant.

He was a lifetime member of Clearfield 3rd Ward Fire Department, Clearfield Vol. Fire Co. where he served as past present, Lawrence Township Vol. Fire Co. Station 5, and Central District Volunteer Fire Association.

Edward is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Lou Ann Heberling; and a cousin, Debra M. Rafferty Kitko and her husband Stephen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a cousin, Kristy Marie Kitko; and an aunt, Rebecca Smith Rafferty.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. with Pastor Gary Jewart officiating.

Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. An additional hour of viewing will be held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the hour of services.

Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to the Clearfield SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830; or Flight 93 National Memorial at P.O. Box 911, Shanksville, PA 15560.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.

To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now