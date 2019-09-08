|
Edward D. Heberling, 68, of Clearfield, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.
He was born on Dec. 17, 1950, the son of the late Cloyd L. Heberling and Betty J. (Smith) Heberling.
On Feb. 4, 1983 he married Lou Ann (Sipe) Heberling; she survives.
Edward graduated from Clearfield High School and DuBois Business College.
He retired from Clearfield Municipal Authority after 33 years at the wastewater treatment plant.
He was a lifetime member of Clearfield 3rd Ward Fire Department, Clearfield Vol. Fire Co. where he served as past present, Lawrence Township Vol. Fire Co. Station 5, and Central District Volunteer Fire Association.
Edward is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Lou Ann Heberling; and a cousin, Debra M. Rafferty Kitko and her husband Stephen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a cousin, Kristy Marie Kitko; and an aunt, Rebecca Smith Rafferty.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. with Pastor Gary Jewart officiating.
Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. An additional hour of viewing will be held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the hour of services.
Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to the Clearfield SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830; or Flight 93 National Memorial at P.O. Box 911, Shanksville, PA 15560.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019