THE VILLAGES, Fla. - Edward Eugene Miller, 85, of The Villages, Fla. and formerly of Maryland and Curwensville, passed away early Wednesday morning, July 31, 2019 at the Hospice at The Villages.
Born Oct. 21, 1933 in Clearfield, he was the son of Stephen and Virginia (McLaughlin) Miller.
Mr. Miller was a teacher, having taught on both the secondary and college levels. He was retired from the Montgomery County Public School System in Maryland. He received his Bachelor's degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
He was a U.S. veteran of the Korean War.
He attended St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in The Villages, Fla., and was a member of the IUP Alumni Association.
On Sept. 3, 1956 he wed the former Patricia A. "Patsy" Crowe, who preceded him in death on March 7, 2005. He was also preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Meghan Schwartz; a brother, David Miller; and a sister, Mary Lee Herr. He was the last member of his generation.
Surviving is a daughter, Kimberly Ann Dietrich of Healdsburg, Calif.; and a son, Bradley E. Miller and wife Christina of Silver Springs, Md. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Nicolas Dietrich, Heidi Dietrich, Joseph "Joey" Miller and Samantha "Minnie" Miller; and three great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Fr. L. Stephen Collins as celebrant.
Interment will be at Crown Crest Memorial Park in Hyde.
Friends will be received at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. and again on Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. when the procession will depart for the church.
The Rosary will be recited by members of St. Timothy Altar and Rosary Society on Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. Military Honors will be accorded at the cemetery by members of the Clearfield Honor Guard.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019