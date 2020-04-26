|
BLANDBURG - Edward E. Shaw, 65, of Blandburg, died April 23, 2020 at the home of his daughter Connie in Blandburg.
He was born in Philipsburg, son of Fred Shaw and Gertrude Emigh Shaw.
He was a member of Roseland Fellowship Church.
He worked as a truck driver for Rev Hoopes Trucking.
Surviving are his wife, Lydia Kephart-Shaw of Blandburg; mother, Gertrude Emigh Shaw of Irvona; son, Edward (Michelle Reems) Shaw of Philipsburg; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda (Dale) Baney of Philipsburg; daughter and son-in-law, Connie (Mike) Stetter of Blandburg; daughter and wife Christina (Tonya) Pruzmak of Coalport; brother, Allen (Vicky) Shaw of Beaver Falls; sister, Janet Williams of Coalport; grandchildren, Timothy Spencer, Nikolaus Sample, Dakota Sample, Jacob Sample, Samantha Baney, Tristen Shaw, Dominic Shaw; and his dog Bingo.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Shaw; and a brother, Harold Shaw.
Services are entrusted to the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona.
Services will be held at a later date.
Condolences may sent to lloyddimmickfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020