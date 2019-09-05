|
|
PHILIPSBURG - Edward F. Walls Sr., 90, of (North) Philipsburg, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Windy Hill Village, PSL, Philipsburg.
Edward was born on April 12, 1929, a son of the late Edward and Margaret (Charney) Walls; and a stepson of Edward's second wife, Margaret Walls.
Ed was married on Nov. 7, 1950, at Grace United Methodist Church, Philipsburg, to the former Ida Louise "Peg" Hessong. Peg preceded him in death on Oct. 29, 2010.
Ed was involved in the laundry/dry cleaning business throughout his entire working career that spanned over 50 years. He opened his first shop in Osceola Mills in 1960. He then moved his business, Shamrock Cleaners, to its current location on Front Street in Philipsburg in 1964.
Ed was a lifelong member of Grace United Methodist Church and a member of the Moshannon Lodge #391, F. & A.M., both of Philipsburg.
When not behind the counter at his shop, Ed's favorite pastimes were hunting, watching sports and enjoying family outings.
In addition to his parents, stepmother and loving wife, Peg, he was preceded in death by a loving daughter, Linda Whited, and two half-brothers, Frank and Ronald Walls.
Ed is survived by one son, Edward F. Walls Jr. and his wife, Tammy (Leahey) Walls, of Philipsburg; four grandchildren: Edward F. Walls III and his fiancée, Katherine Kauffman, of Elizabethtown, Emily R. Walls, of Philipsburg, James R. Whited Jr. and his wife, Amber, of Williamsport, Christine Francis and her husband, Scott, of Clearfield; one great-granddaughter, Alora Whited, of Williamsport; a son-in-law, James R. Whited Sr., and his wife, Geni, of DuBois; and numerous other extended family members.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 912 Pine St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. Michelle Bodle, officiating.
The family will receive friends on Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Interment will be in Philipsburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ed's memory to the Grace United Methodist Church, 912 Pine St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019